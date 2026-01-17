Siouxsie and the Banshees drummer Kenny Morris dies at 68
Kenny Morris, iconic drummer for post-punk pioneers Siouxsie and the Banshees, has passed away at 68.
His death was confirmed on Thursday by music journalist John Robb, though the cause hasn't been shared.
Born to Irish parents and raised in Essex and later settling in Cork, Ireland, Morris's influence on alternative music is being warmly remembered by fans and fellow artists.
Who was Kenny Morris?
A self-taught musician with a background in fine art and filmmaking, Morris joined Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1977 as their first studio drummer after Sid Vicious's brief stint.
His signature drumming—heavy toms with light cymbals—helped shape the band's early sound on albums like "The Scream" and "Join Hands."
He was cited as an influence on Joy Division's Stephen Morris and Bauhaus's Kevin Haskins, and his work has been sampled by other artists.
After leaving the band in 1979 over a signing dispute, he explored art, film direction, teaching, played with other bands like Shrine of the Vampyre, exhibited his artwork, and had written a memoir scheduled for publication later this year.
Music journalist Robb described him as "sweet, articulate, artistic and fascinating company"—a fitting tribute to someone who left such a creative mark on post-punk music.