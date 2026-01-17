Siouxsie and the Banshees drummer Kenny Morris dies at 68

Who was Kenny Morris?

A self-taught musician with a background in fine art and filmmaking, Morris joined Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1977 as their first studio drummer after Sid Vicious's brief stint.

His signature drumming—heavy toms with light cymbals—helped shape the band's early sound on albums like "The Scream" and "Join Hands."

He was cited as an influence on Joy Division's Stephen Morris and Bauhaus's Kevin Haskins, and his work has been sampled by other artists.

After leaving the band in 1979 over a signing dispute, he explored art, film direction, teaching, played with other bands like Shrine of the Vampyre, exhibited his artwork, and had written a memoir scheduled for publication later this year.

Music journalist Robb described him as "sweet, articulate, artistic and fascinating company"—a fitting tribute to someone who left such a creative mark on post-punk music.