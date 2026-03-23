'Sitaare Zameen Par' to finally hit SonyLIV on April 3
What's the story
Aamir Khan's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par will make its OTT debut on SonyLIV on April 3, 2026. The film, a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones (Champions), has been a topic of discussion due to its unique distribution strategy. After a successful theatrical run and an experimental rental model on YouTube, it will finally be available for subscription-based streaming after nearly 10 months. RS Prasanna directed the movie.
Distribution strategy
Khan's unique approach to OTT release sparked discussions
Khan's unconventional approach to the film's OTT release sparked industry discussions. He initially adopted a Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVOD) model after the film's theatrical run, bypassing traditional streaming platforms. From August 1, 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par was available for rent at ₹100 on the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel. This was part of his "private cinema chain" initiative aimed at reviving the theater business.
Film details
Supporting cast and neurodiverse actors' roles
Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Khan's on-screen wife. The supporting cast includes Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia. Ten neurodiverse actors: Aroush Datta (Satbir), Gopi Krishna Varma (Guddu), Samvit Desai (Kareem), Vedant Sharma (Bantu), Ayush Bhansali (Lotus), Ashish Pendse (Sunil), Rishi Shahani (Sharmaji), Rishabh Jain (Raju), Naman Mishra (Hargovind), and Simran Mangeshkar (Golu), played the key roles. The film received positive reviews for its earnest performances and presentation of Down syndrome.