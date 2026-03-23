'Sitaare Zameen Par' OTT release date

'Sitaare Zameen Par' to finally hit SonyLIV on April 3

By Isha Sharma 04:19 pm Mar 23, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

Aamir Khan's sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par will make its OTT debut on SonyLIV on April 3, 2026. The film, a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones (Champions), has been a topic of discussion due to its unique distribution strategy. After a successful theatrical run and an experimental rental model on YouTube, it will finally be available for subscription-based streaming after nearly 10 months. RS Prasanna directed the movie.