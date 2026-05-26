Sitarist Shankar says fan lifted her without consent after show Entertainment May 26, 2026

Acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar shared a tough moment after a show, when an excited fan picked her up after asking, but before waiting for an answer, leaving her stunned and suspended in a bear hug.

At first, she tried to shrug it off, but later realized it crossed her boundaries and brought back memories of past abuse.

She said she didn't know how to respond in the moment and was frustrated for not reacting right away.