Sitarist Sharma honors Bhosle in Kolkata after her death
Entertainment
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at 92, leaving fans and artists in disbelief.
The very next day, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma honored her memory during his packed Kolkata concert, where more than 10,000 people gathered for an evening that mixed nostalgia with fresh sounds.
Sharma blends ragas on electric sitar
Sharma's set blended classic ragas like Bihaag and Kedar on his custom electric sitar with original tracks and fun mashups (think Harry Potter and Game of Thrones).
The emotional highlight was his take on Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, turning the stage into a moving tribute to Bhosle.
Fans shared their gratitude for her legacy as Sharma's tour now heads to Chandigarh and Delhi.