Sitarist Sharma honors Bhosle in Kolkata after her death

Sharma blends ragas on electric sitar

Sharma's set blended classic ragas like Bihaag and Kedar on his custom electric sitar with original tracks and fun mashups (think Harry Potter and Game of Thrones).

The emotional highlight was his take on Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, turning the stage into a moving tribute to Bhosle.

Fans shared their gratitude for her legacy as Sharma's tour now heads to Chandigarh and Delhi.