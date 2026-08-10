'Seyon': Sivakarthikeyan heads to Madurai for new schedule
What's the story
Actor Sivakarthikeyan has moved to Madurai for the next schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The news was confirmed by a video of him heading to the Chennai airport. Earlier, he had shared photos from Ooty, where he was reportedly taking a short break before resuming work on Seyon in August.
Production progress
Makers announced completion of 1st schedule in June
The production house behind Seyon, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced on June 10 that they had completed the first shooting schedule.
The film's launch was marked by a grand pooja ceremony in Madurai on May 18, attended by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan.
The upcoming schedule is expected to be long and challenging for the cast and crew.
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Seyon'
Seyon stars actor Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.
The film has generated immense interest among fans and film buffs since the makers released a glimpse video titled The Celebration earlier this year.
The movie is produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.
Collaboration
Major reunion for Sivakarthikeyan and RaajKamal Films International
Seyon is a major reunion for Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration comes after the success of their previous film Amaran.
Seyon promises a blend of powerful storytelling and cinematic vision.
The film also marks the first collaboration between Raaj Kamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and composer Santhosh Narayanan.