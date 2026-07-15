Sivakarthikeyan meets TN CM Vijay, praises political move 'Jana Nayagan'
Entertainment
Sivakarthikeyan caught up with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and fellow actor Vijay on July 15, sharing the moment on Instagram before his film Jana Nayagan hits theaters.
He called Vijay's move from movies to politics "extraordinary" and described their connection as a real "brotherhood."
'Jana Nayagan' delayed, now July 23
The post showed them together, complete with a bouquet, and Sivakarthikeyan reminisced, "From Rasigan Express, to the Vijay Awards stage, to sharing the screen in GOAT and now, this moment with you, sir. This will always be the most special."
Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, finally arrives July 23 after delays over its political themes.
The film's tagline? "The tougher the battle, The louder the victory."