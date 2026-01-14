'Parasakthi' controversy: Sivakarthikeyan calls Vijay his 'brother,' denies propaganda

The release of Tamil movies Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi has ignited a war between the fans of actors Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan . Amid this, Sivakarthikeyan called Vijay his "brother" and denied any "propaganda" in Parasakthi. The movie was released on January 10 after getting a last-minute certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), while Nayagan is yet to get one.

Film's message 'No propaganda,' says Sivakarthikeyan amid celebrating Pongal in Delhi Sivakarthikeyan, along with Parasakthi co-actor Ravi Mohan and their wives Aarthi and Kenishaa Francis, attended the Pongal celebrations in Delhi, where they met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked about the controversy surrounding Parasakthi, the actor told ANI, "No controversy, no controversy. People are understanding it and taking it the right way." "What we intended is reaching the people. If they watch the film completely, they will understand." "No propaganda; I don't have any propaganda."

Twitter Post See his interview here #WATCH | Delhi | On attending the Pongal event at Union Minister L Murugan's residence, Parasakthi actor Sivakarthikeyan says, "Happy Pongal to everyone. Tamil people across the world are celebrating. Let positivity spread among us. There is no controversy. People are… pic.twitter.com/wH3lfbfv2c — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

Political wishes Sivakarthikeyan wished Vijay well in his political journey When asked about Vijay's political journey, Sivakarthikeyan said he had wished him well personally and on social media. About backlash Parasakthi is facing from Vijay fans, he said, "We don't have to worry about a few fans talking about it, and we don't have to generalize it also. It's not a problem." Parasakthi was given a U/A certification by the CBFC after they demanded 25 cuts and changes be made to the film.

Advertisement