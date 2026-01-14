'Parasakthi' controversy: Sivakarthikeyan calls Vijay his 'brother,' denies propaganda
The release of Tamil movies Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi has ignited a war between the fans of actors Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan. Amid this, Sivakarthikeyan called Vijay his "brother" and denied any "propaganda" in Parasakthi. The movie was released on January 10 after getting a last-minute certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), while Nayagan is yet to get one.
'No propaganda,' says Sivakarthikeyan amid celebrating Pongal in Delhi
Sivakarthikeyan, along with Parasakthi co-actor Ravi Mohan and their wives Aarthi and Kenishaa Francis, attended the Pongal celebrations in Delhi, where they met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked about the controversy surrounding Parasakthi, the actor told ANI, "No controversy, no controversy. People are understanding it and taking it the right way." "What we intended is reaching the people. If they watch the film completely, they will understand." "No propaganda; I don't have any propaganda."
Sivakarthikeyan wished Vijay well in his political journey
When asked about Vijay's political journey, Sivakarthikeyan said he had wished him well personally and on social media. About backlash Parasakthi is facing from Vijay fans, he said, "We don't have to worry about a few fans talking about it, and we don't have to generalize it also. It's not a problem." Parasakthi was given a U/A certification by the CBFC after they demanded 25 cuts and changes be made to the film.
Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demanded ban on 'Parasakthi'
The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has demanded a ban on Parasakthi, claiming that the film "deliberately distorts historical facts and maligns the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders." Arun Bhaskar, the state senior vice president, said in a statement that the film includes "fabricated" facts and incidents intended to spread misinformation. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has recently come out in support of Nayagan. The movie was postponed from its January 9 release after CBFC sent it to the revising committee.