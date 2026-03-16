Sivakarthikeyan's new film 'Seyon' is all about cultural inclusivity
Sivakarthikeyan is back with Seyon, a new film directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and set for an October 2026 release.
Announced via a title video, the movie promises a rural vibe and dives into themes of respecting different belief systems: something the director says is close to his heart.
Teaser hints at mythological elements, Murugesan to focus on inclusivity
The teaser hints at mythological elements, with Sivakarthikeyan shown as an honored figure during a lively village festival.
Murugesan shared that Seyon aims to include devotees of deities like Murugan, making it all about cultural inclusivity.
While the full cast isn't out yet, there's talk that Bhagyashri Borse might join as the female lead and some familiar faces from Thaai Kizhavi could appear too.
This one looks set to celebrate diverse traditions in a fresh way.