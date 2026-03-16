Sivakarthikeyan's new film 'Seyon' is all about cultural inclusivity

Teaser hints at mythological elements, Murugesan to focus on inclusivity

The teaser hints at mythological elements, with Sivakarthikeyan shown as an honored figure during a lively village festival.

Murugesan shared that Seyon aims to include devotees of deities like Murugan, making it all about cultural inclusivity.

While the full cast isn't out yet, there's talk that Bhagyashri Borse might join as the female lead and some familiar faces from Thaai Kizhavi could appear too.

This one looks set to celebrate diverse traditions in a fresh way.