Sivakumar and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' opens 29cr worldwide, wins star praise
The Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has smashed box office records since its release.
It pulled in ₹29 crore worldwide on day one, making it Suriya's second biggest opening ever and the highest Tamil opening of 2026 so far.
The buzz around the film has caught the attention of stars like Nayanthara and Vijay Deverakonda.
'Karuppu' gains momentum in Tamil Nadu
Nayanthara cheered for RJ Balaji (the film's antagonist) on Instagram, saying, "So happy for you RJ Balaji."
Vijay Deverakonda also gave a shoutout to the team, saying, "Hearing it is huuuuge." and applauding both Tamil (Karuppu) and Telugu (Veerabhadrudu) versions.
The movie kept gaining momentum even on its second day, especially in Tamil Nadu, breaking the usual trend of dropping earnings after opening day.