Sivakumar and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' opens 29cr worldwide, wins star praise

'Karuppu' gains momentum in Tamil Nadu

Nayanthara cheered for RJ Balaji (the film's antagonist) on Instagram, saying, "So happy for you RJ Balaji."

Vijay Deverakonda also gave a shoutout to the team, saying, "Hearing it is huuuuge." and applauding both Tamil (Karuppu) and Telugu (Veerabhadrudu) versions.

The movie kept gaining momentum even on its second day, especially in Tamil Nadu, breaking the usual trend of dropping earnings after opening day.