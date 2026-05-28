Sivakumar starrer 'Vishwanath and Sons' to reveal update May 28

'Vishwanath and Sons' spotlights age gap

The story dives into Sanjay mentoring Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), with their bond getting complicated when Maddy catches feelings for him, touching on age-gap relationships and social expectations.

Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar join the cast. Off-screen, Baiju shared how Suriya made sure she got the same coffee every day on set, showing some real camaraderie.

With its mix of emotion and layered relationships, this film could connect with viewers of all ages.