Sivakumar starrer 'Vishwanath and Sons' to reveal update May 28
Heads up, Tamil cinema fans! Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and directed by Venky Atluri, is about to drop a major update on May 28 at 12:16pm.
Rumor has it the film might release July 24, right on Suriya's 51st birthday.
The teaser shows him as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol-shooting champ in his 40s trying to make a comeback.
'Vishwanath and Sons' spotlights age gap
The story dives into Sanjay mentoring Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), with their bond getting complicated when Maddy catches feelings for him, touching on age-gap relationships and social expectations.
Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar join the cast. Off-screen, Baiju shared how Suriya made sure she got the same coffee every day on set, showing some real camaraderie.
With its mix of emotion and layered relationships, this film could connect with viewers of all ages.