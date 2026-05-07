Sivaraman's legal drama 'Will' available to rent on Prime Video
Entertainment
Will, a new Tamil legal drama from S. Sivaraman, just dropped for rent on Amazon Prime Video after its October 10 theater release.
The story follows a young woman fighting to clear her dad's name in a ghost employment scam, all while taking on corruption and delays in the legal system.
'Will' examines slow justice issues
The film dives into real issues, like how slow justice can be and the hidden problems inside the courts, with newly appointed judge Thanu Randha stepping up to make things right.
Sonia Agarwal and Alekhya Ramnaidu lead the cast, with Vikrant making a special appearance.
Shot by T. S. Prasanna, Will holds a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb.