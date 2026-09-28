'Rise and Fall': Siwet evicted after violent fight with Shehzad

The latest episode, released on Monday, featured a major conflict between contestants after the announcement of the Ultimate Ruler Race.

This contest would determine who holds the most power inside the Tower.

During this race, Tomar and Poonawalla, who had initially decided to play together, openly clashed.

After Tomar was voted as the weakest decision-maker, he got into a physical fight with Poonawalla as other contestants rushed to separate them.

Poonawalla's kurta was torn during the altercation.