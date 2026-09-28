'Rise and Fall': Siwet evicted after violent fight with Shehzad
What's the story
Siwet Tomar, a contestant on the reality show Rise and Fall 2, has been evicted after a physical altercation with fellow participant Shehzad Poonawalla. The incident occurred during an argument over Poonawalla questioning Tomar's sudden shift toward Swara Bhasker. In response to his comments, Tomar grabbed Poonawalla's neck, leading to his eviction for violating the show's rules against physical violence.
Contestant clash
What led to the fight between Tomar and Poonawalla
The latest episode, released on Monday, featured a major conflict between contestants after the announcement of the Ultimate Ruler Race.
This contest would determine who holds the most power inside the Tower.
During this race, Tomar and Poonawalla, who had initially decided to play together, openly clashed.
After Tomar was voted as the weakest decision-maker, he got into a physical fight with Poonawalla as other contestants rushed to separate them.
Poonawalla's kurta was torn during the altercation.
Eviction aftermath
Tomar's eviction sparks walkout by other contestants
Soon after the shocking fight, Tomar was evicted.
This decision sparked controversy among other contestants, including Bhasker and actor Karan Patel, who protested by walking out of the Tower with Tomar.
They argued that Poonawalla's provocation had escalated the situation.
The show streams on Amazon Prime Video and is hosted by Virender Sehwag.