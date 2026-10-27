Skerritt dies at 93, 'Alien' and 'Top Gun' star
Entertainment
Tom Skerritt, the actor you might know from classics like Alien, Top Gun, and TV's Picket Fences, has died at 93.
With a career stretching over 50 years, he was described by one screenwriter as "a character actor trapped in a leading man's body."
Skerritt portrayed almost 200 characters
Skerritt first made waves as Duke in the original MASH movie back in 1970, then starred as Captain Dallas in Alien and Viper in Top Gun.
He earned serious praise for roles like Sheriff Brock on Picket Fences and portrayed almost 200 screen characters overall.
Though he once hesitated about Hollywood fame, Skerritt was drawn to great stories and directors, leaving behind a legacy of memorable characters.