Skerritt 'Top Gun' and 'Picket Fences' star dies at 93
Entertainment
Tom Skerritt, the Hollywood legend known for playing Viper in Top Gun and Sheriff Jimmy Brock in Picket Fences, has passed away at 93 from natural causes.
His family shared, "We are heartbroken by his loss," remembering him with love.
Skerritt co founded Red Badge Project
Starting out in the 1960s with shows like Combat!, The Virginian, and Gunsmoke, Skerritt built a lasting legacy on screen and off.
He won an Emmy for Picket Fences and co-founded The Red Badge Project to help veterans tell their stories.
He's remembered not only for his iconic roles but also for his humor, generosity, and dedication to helping others.