Skydance buys CNN and CBS for $81 billion, independence questioned
Entertainment
Skydance just bought CNN (and CBS) in a massive $81 billion deal, putting both networks under the same parent company.
Now, everyone's wondering if CNN can really stay independent, especially with big changes behind the scenes.
Mark Thompson stays, David Ellison concerns
Mark Thompson is sticking around as CNN's editor-in-chief, and a new News Editorial Independence Board is on the way to help protect journalistic integrity.
Still, some are uneasy about Skydance CEO David Ellison's political connections, especially with the 2026 midterm elections coming up.
All eyes are on whether CNN can keep reporting freely in this new setup.