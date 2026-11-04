Skydance reorganizes distribution after Warner Bros. Discovery merger, 8 exit
Skydance is making some big changes after merging with Warner Bros. Discovery: eight executives are leaving, and Sarah Bergman and Mickey Carter are stepping in to lead the distribution division.
The company says Ray Hopkins's memo said the new leadership team would work on the structure of their respective organizations in the coming weeks.
Skydance targets $6 billion savings
Names from both Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, like Rivka Golomb, Kelly Kane, Jeff Cross, and more, are moving on.
Jeff Cross isn't going far, though; he'll stay on as a senior advisor while Rick Baker takes over his duties.
Skydance is looking to achieve at least $6 billion in planned savings and manage its hefty post-merger debt, all while focusing more on partnerships with streaming and TV platforms as viewing habits keep changing.