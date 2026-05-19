Slatten announces ALS before '90 Day: The Last Resort' premiere

Slatten details misdiagnosis, father had ALS

Jenny first noticed symptoms like choking and migraines back in December 2024. After seeing several neurologists, doctors initially thought it was a brain clot, but a second opinion confirmed ALS, which, sadly, also affected her father.

Thankfully, her condition is progressing slowly, and she's exploring treatments and genetic testing.

Through it all, Jenny says she and Sumit are focused on enjoying life while they can: "Let's just live our life as we have been while we can."