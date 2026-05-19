Slatten announces ALS before '90 Day: The Last Resort' premiere
Jenny Slatten, known from TLC's 90 Day Fiance, has shared that she's been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a progressive nerve disease.
The news comes just before the new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on June 1.
Jenny and her husband Sumit Singh are facing this challenge together.
Slatten details misdiagnosis, father had ALS
Jenny first noticed symptoms like choking and migraines back in December 2024. After seeing several neurologists, doctors initially thought it was a brain clot, but a second opinion confirmed ALS, which, sadly, also affected her father.
Thankfully, her condition is progressing slowly, and she's exploring treatments and genetic testing.
Through it all, Jenny says she and Sumit are focused on enjoying life while they can: "Let's just live our life as we have been while we can."