Bhansali to shoot 'Love & War' song across 15-20 days

Sanjay Leela Bhansali , one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema, is currently working on his next film Love & War. The film stars biggies Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. According to the latest reports, a major song shoot for the film will begin soon and is expected to last 15-20 days.

Production details SLB's film to begin song shoot in early May An unnamed source said, via Bollywood Hungama, "Love & War is about to start a song shoot schedule in early May. As the grandeur of SLB's is always magnificent, it will be a 15 to 20-day schedule." The film's production has already begun and is progressing well. Not much has been revealed about the storyline yet but it has already started drawing attention for the way it is shaping up.

Release date 'Love & War' gets new release date On April 17, Bhansali Productions announced the new release date of Love & War. The movie, featuring Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, was initially set for a Christmas 2025 release. Later reports suggested that it might arrive on March 20 this year. Now, it is confirmed to be out in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

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