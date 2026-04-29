Bhansali to shoot 'Love & War' song across 15-20 days
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema, is currently working on his next film Love & War. The film stars biggies Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. According to the latest reports, a major song shoot for the film will begin soon and is expected to last 15-20 days.
Production details
SLB's film to begin song shoot in early May
An unnamed source said, via Bollywood Hungama, "Love & War is about to start a song shoot schedule in early May. As the grandeur of SLB's is always magnificent, it will be a 15 to 20-day schedule." The film's production has already begun and is progressing well. Not much has been revealed about the storyline yet but it has already started drawing attention for the way it is shaping up.
Release date
'Love & War' gets new release date
On April 17, Bhansali Productions announced the new release date of Love & War. The movie, featuring Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal, was initially set for a Christmas 2025 release. Later reports suggested that it might arrive on March 20 this year. Now, it is confirmed to be out in cinemas on January 21, 2027.
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Love & War'
Love & War marks the reunion of Kapoor and Bhatt after Brahmastra. Kaushal also reunites with both actors after Sanju and Raazi. Interestingly, Bhansali has previously worked with Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kapoor on Saawariya. Meanwhile, Ashwin Kaushal has been cast as Kapoor's father in Love & War. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kaushal revealed that he was initially offered another role but was later informed that he would be playing Kapoor's father in the movie.