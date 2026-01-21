SLB to represent Indian cinema at 2026 Republic Day parade
For the first time ever, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting collaborated with Bhansali to present a tableau, and a source called the honor "historic," saying Bhansali is "a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema."
Why does it matter?
Bhansali's movies—think Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi—are known for their stunning visuals and global appeal.
This year's parade will feature a special cinema-themed tableau celebrating Indian cinema, marking the first time an Indian film director will represent Indian cinema at the event.
Plus, Bhansali is teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for Love & War; the makers have not announced a release date—so there's plenty for movie fans to look forward to.