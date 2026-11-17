'Slow Horses' will return with 2 more seasons
What's the story
Apple TV+ has confirmed the renewal of its hit series Slow Horses for two more seasons. The announcement quashed speculation that the show would end after Season 8, which is currently being filmed in London. So, fans can expect to see more of Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright, and Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb in the coming years.
Character uncertainty
Cast changes loom, though
Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, has hinted that she may be filming the last season.
She told The Times of London, "I am shooting the last season! Never say never. But I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending."
Despite this uncertainty, photographs of her with Lowden on set have been circulating for months.
Show success
'Slow Horses': More about the hit Apple TV+ series
Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron's bestselling Slough House novels, has been one of Apple TV+'s biggest hits since its 2022 debut.
The series follows a group of MI5 agents who have been exiled to Slough House after career-ending blunders.
Despite their failures, these agents find themselves embroiled in dangerous espionage missions.
Future possibilities
What to expect from upcoming seasons?
With the renewal for Seasons 9 and 10, Slow Horses is expected to go beyond Herron's published novels. This opens up the possibility of original storylines for the Slough House team.
The series has been lauded for its sharp writing and unconventional take on the spy genre, earning several Emmy and BAFTA awards.