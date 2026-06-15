'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' box office collection

Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' struggles; yet to cross ₹5cr mark

By Isha Sharma 10:48 am Jun 15, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is struggling at the box office. The movie saw a jump in its collection on Saturday but couldn't sustain that momentum on Sunday, its third day of release. Directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Ranaut under her Manikarnika Films banner, it explores the 26/11 attacks through the eyes of healthcare workers who risked their lives to save patients.