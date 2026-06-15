Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' struggles; yet to cross ₹5cr mark
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is struggling at the box office. The movie saw a jump in its collection on Saturday but couldn't sustain that momentum on Sunday, its third day of release. Directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Ranaut under her Manikarnika Films banner, it explores the 26/11 attacks through the eyes of healthcare workers who risked their lives to save patients.
Box office performance
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' has minted over ₹4 crore in India
On its third day in theaters, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned an estimated ₹1.8 crore net, taking its total India net collection to ₹4.25 crore, per Sacnilk. The film's gross collection currently stands at ₹5.09 crore. The Sunday numbers indicate that the film barely showed any growth, with a significant drop in screen count from 1,956 shows on Day 2 to just 794 shows on Day 3 and overall occupancy settling at around 14%.
Release clash
More on 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'
The film had a tough time at the box office as it was released alongside Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been declared tax-free in Delhi and Haryana. The film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.