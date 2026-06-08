'SlumDog: 33 Temple Road' teaser casts Sethupathi as blind beggar

Sethupathi voiceover sets revenge tone

Sethupathi's chilling voiceover ("Our lives are spent seeking shelter under trees when it rains. If you play games with lives like ours, why should we spare you?") sets up a revenge-driven story.

Tabu is seen as a determined police officer, while Vijay brings intensity to his character.

The film's visuals and music add to the raw atmosphere, promising an engaging watch when it releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.