Smartphones expand access to indie filmmaking in India, Raghavan says
Entertainment
Smartphones are making indie filmmaking in India way more accessible, letting creators skip pricey equipment and focus on storytelling.
At the 2026 MAMI event, director Sriram Raghavan pointed out how this shift is giving new voices a platform.
Films like Vishal Bhardwaj's Fursat (shot on an iPhone 14 Pro) and Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon (made during lockdown) prove that you don't need a big budget to make an impact.
'Iravin Nizhal' 'Jallikattu' showcase smartphone experimentation
Directors are getting bold with smartphone tech: R. Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal was shot in a single take, while Jallikattu used mobile cameras for raw action scenes.
These films show just how much creative freedom smartphones are bringing to Indian cinema right now.