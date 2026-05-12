Smartphones expand access to indie filmmaking in India, Raghavan says Entertainment May 12, 2026

Smartphones are making indie filmmaking in India way more accessible, letting creators skip pricey equipment and focus on storytelling.

At the 2026 MAMI event, director Sriram Raghavan pointed out how this shift is giving new voices a platform.

Films like Vishal Bhardwaj's Fursat (shot on an iPhone 14 Pro) and Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon (made during lockdown) prove that you don't need a big budget to make an impact.