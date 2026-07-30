Smith cancels Vancouver concert to attend critical family health appointments
Entertainment
Myles Smith, 28, British singer-songwriter, just announced he's canceling his Vancouver concert because of a serious family health issue.
He shared on Instagram that he needs to be home for some critical appointments and thanked fans for understanding, saying family comes first.
Smith apologizes, says tour will continue
Smith apologized to fans who made plans to see him and promised he only cancels when it's absolutely necessary.
He also reassured everyone that the rest of his My Mess, My Heart, My Life Tour is still happening as planned, with shows running through summer and wrapping up in November at London's O2 Arena.