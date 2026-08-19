Smith may play villain in 'Raaka' starring Allu and Padukone
Entertainment
Will Smith might be stepping into the villain's shoes for Raaka, a new science-fiction film starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
The film's title and striking first-look poster dropped on Arjun's 44th birthday this April, sparking a lot of buzz.
'Raaka' cast Mandanna Kapoor Thakur ₹700cr
Talks with Smith started last year, and the team is planning an overseas shoot to fit his schedule: his costumes are already set!
Shah Rukh Khan is also lined up for a part of Raaka after he wraps another project.
With a massive over ₹700 crore budget, Raaka features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur alongside its star leads.