Smith reveals Whimsy's cancer diagnosis on 'Call Her Daddy'

Nara described the moment of diagnosis as heartbreaking, with a silent pediatrician making her realize things were serious.

Their lives became a cycle of hospital stays every couple of weeks, with Nara and husband Lucky Blue juggling care for all four kids.

After eight months, Whimsy was declared cancer-free just after turning two.

Though Nara was hesitant to share at first, she now hopes their story brings comfort to other families facing similar challenges, saying support from followers and connecting with other parents made all the difference.