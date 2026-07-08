Smiths share Instagram post shaving daughter Whimsy's head during chemotherapy
Entertainment
Influencer Nara Smith shared a heartfelt Instagram post showing her and husband Lucky Blue Smith shaving their two-year-old daughter Whimsy's head as she undergoes chemotherapy.
Nara said losing Whimsy's curls was "one of the hardest parts," and talked about how cancer takes away things you never thought you'd grieve.
Smiths raise childhood cancer awareness
Whimsy was diagnosed late last year after some unusual symptoms, leading to immediate treatment.
Nara and Lucky, who have three other young children, are staying strong together.
By sharing their story, they hope to support other families facing childhood cancer and raise more awareness about what it really means for kids and parents alike.