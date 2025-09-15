'Was called crappy actor': Smriti Irani recalls early career struggles

Actor and politician Smriti Irani recently opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan 's podcast All About Her, she recalled being labeled a "crappy actor" and facing criticism for her dual career as an actor and politician. "25 years ago, I was called a part-time politician and a full-time actor," she said.

Career beginnings Irani's 1st job was in Delhi's Janpath market Irani revealed that her first job was in Delhi's Janpath market for ₹200 a day. She had taken a loan from her father, who told her he would give her one year to pay it back or else she would have to marry someone of his choosing. She recalled asking her father, "I'm going to live the rest of my life as somebody's wife. 17 years as your daughter. When do I get to live for myself?"

Career highlight 'Get a better paycheck': Irani on advice to younger self Irani also reminisced about her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She explained how people would criticize her acting skills. "Everywhere I would go, they would say you're a crappy actor," she recalled, and mentioned that a male actor was getting paid more than her. When Ali Khan asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Irani humorously replied, "Get a better paycheck."

Political career Transition from acting to politics Irani also spoke about her transition from acting to politics, which she started in 2003 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and re-elected in 2017. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she contested against then-Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi but lost. However, she defeated him in the 2019 elections and entered the Lok Sabha.