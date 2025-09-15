What 'The Crown' didn't tell you about the royals

Popular television series The Crown dramatizes the reign of Queen Elizabeth II , giving viewers a glimpse into her personal and public life. Acclaimed for its storytelling and production quality, the show takes creative liberties that sometimes misrepresent the Queen's personal relationships. Here, we explore some such inaccuracies and how they differ from historical accounts and real-life events.

#1 Misrepresentation of Prince Philip's role In The Crown, Prince Philip is frequently shown as being at odds with his role as consort. The series hints at frequent tensions between him and the Queen over what his duty was. However, history notes that despite challenges, Prince Philip was supportive of the Queen's role and responsibilities. He actively helped modernize certain elements of royal protocol and was known for his dedication to various charitable causes.

#2 Depiction of Princess Margaret's relationship with the Queen Princess Margaret's relationship with her sister is shown as tumultuous in The Crown. The show emphasizes sibling rivalry and tension over royal duties. In reality, even though there were differences owing to their opposite personalities, both sisters shared a close bond all their lives. They stood by each other during personal difficulties and kept in touch regularly, despite their busy schedules.

#3 Portrayal of Charles and Diana's marriage The Crown dramatizes the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana as fraught with conflict from the very beginning. While their marriage was indeed fraught with major issues leading to eventual separation, the early years weren't completely devoid of happiness or mutual affection. The series tends to amplify discord for dramatic effect rather than presenting a balanced view on the basis of available evidence.