Snake rescued from Salman Khan's apartment building
What's the story
A snake was rescued from the premises of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Monday evening, reported Hindustan Times. The reptile was found beneath the residential building, following which a snake wrangler was called to safely remove it. Visuals from the spot show the rescuer carefully handling the snake before handing it over to authorities.
Rescue operation
The snake wrangler was seen catching the reptile
The snake wrangler was seen calmly approaching the reptile and catching it using his hands. During the rescue, he first caught the snake by its tail before carefully wrapping it around his hand. The snake was later placed inside a bag and handed over to officials who had reached the apartment to assist during the operation.
Investigation
Was the snake venomous?
The way the snake was handled during the rescue suggested it was non-venomous. Meanwhile, it is not yet known who alerted the snake catcher or whether it had entered the building before being caught downstairs. On the work front, Khan was most recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji. Next, Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.