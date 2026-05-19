Snake rescued from Salman Khan's apartment building

The snake wrangler was seen calmly approaching the reptile and catching it using his hands. During the rescue, he first caught the snake by its tail before carefully wrapping it around his hand. The snake was later placed inside a bag and handed over to officials who had reached the apartment to assist during the operation.

Investigation

Was the snake venomous?

The way the snake was handled during the rescue suggested it was non-venomous. Meanwhile, it is not yet known who alerted the snake catcher or whether it had entered the building before being caught downstairs. On the work front, Khan was most recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji. Next, Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.