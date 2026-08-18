After Salman's house, two snakes spotted inside SRK's Mannat
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, was the scene of a snake rescue operation on Monday evening. Two snakes were reportedly spotted roaming around the property, with one being successfully rescued and released into its natural habitat. The second snake managed to escape during the operation. This incident comes just months after a similar occurrence at fellow actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments.
Rescue operation
Snakes spotted around Monday evening
According to Hindustan Times, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey was alerted around 8:00pm on Monday after the snakes were spotted moving around the premises of Mannat (officially Mannat Land's End).
He immediately informed Forest Department officials and the Mumbai Range Office, Thane.
Upon arrival at the residence, Dubey and officials located one of the snakes under a staircase in the courtyard.
Escape
Second snake escapes during operation
The snake found under the staircase was identified as a Dhaman or Indian rat snake, a non-venomous species.
The reptile appeared frightened and coiled up as the rescue team approached.
It was caught without any incident and released into its natural habitat according to Forest Department guidelines.
However, the second snake escaped after being startled by the movement of people at Mannat and remains untraced.
Similar incident
Similar incident at Salman's residence 3 months ago
The Mannat incident comes just three months after a snake was spotted at Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.
A snake rescuer was called to the property and successfully caught the reptile before handing it over to the authorities.
The manner in which it was handled suggested that it was non-venomous, and no injuries or panic were reported during the operation.
Film release
Khan gearing up for 'King'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is gearing up for his next film, King.
The actioner will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.
Suhana was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.
In King, Khan will reportedly play a veteran hitman tasked with protecting a young girl.
Other actors in the film include Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
It releases on December 24 this year.