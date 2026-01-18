'SNL' parodies 'Stranger Things' finale in Finn Wolfhard's hosting debut
Entertainment
Finn Wolfhard (aka Mike from Stranger Things) made his SNL hosting debut on January 17, bringing along co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin for a sketch that hilariously tackled the show's finale and the internet rumor about a "secret" ninth episode.
The parody saw the trio heading to Iceland in search of Eleven and poked fun at Netflix's endless spinoffs.
Fan theories, cast moments, and some backlash
The sketch didn't hold back—joking about everything from that mysterious ninth episode to Will Byers's coming-out storyline and Netflix's love for sequels.
Finn opened up his SNL run with jokes about puberty and his first kiss.
Still, SNL has a long history of poking fun at Stranger Things—and pop culture in general—so this playful take felt right at home.