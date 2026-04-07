Why 'SNL's Chloe Fineman's old camp story has sparked outrage

Chloe Fineman, the Saturday Night Live star, is facing criticism for a controversial story she shared during a Vanity Fair interview with her co-stars. The incident involved her being fired from her job as a camp counselor at 16 after she "pantsed" a boy who allegedly lifted her shirt regularly. The story has since gone viral online and sparked heated debates among netizens.

Controversial admission What exactly did Fineman say in the interview? During the interview, Fineman asked her co-stars to guess what job she was fired from at 16. After several guesses, she revealed it was as a camp counselor. When asked if it was for "hitting on the campers," she clarified, "No, I pantsed a boy." She explained that the boy would lift her shirt "all the time," and in retaliation, she yanked his pants down during a hike. She revealed the boy was six and wasn't wearing underpants.

Online backlash Netizens react to Fineman's controversial story Netizens were quick to criticize Fineman for her story, with many expressing disbelief that she would share such an incident publicly. Some comments on the video included: "Anytime you gotta say, 'it was a different time' maybe stop," and "can't comprehend how any public figure in 2026 would share this story proudly and publicly... HOW can you not foresee how people will react to this. regardless of whether or not they personally think it's an issue. baffling (sic)."

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