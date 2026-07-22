Universal sets 2027 release for Snoop Dogg biopic
What's the story
Universal Pictures has announced the release of its upcoming musical biopic on Snoop Dogg, titled Snoop, on August 6, 2027. The film will take over the slot previously held by an Untitled Universal Event Film. This move comes as part of Universal's successful run with musical biopics, including Lionsgate's Michael Jackson movie Michael which crossed $1 billion globally under their overseas distribution.
Film details
The biopic will chronicle the life of rapper
The biopic will depict the journey of Snoop Dogg, from his early days to becoming a global music mogul and gangsta rap icon.
The film is directed by Craig Brewer, who has previously worked on Song Sung Blue and Hustle & Flow.
It is based on a script originally written by Joe Robert Cole but has been rewritten by Brewer for this project.
Production team
Production details and key team members
The film will be produced under the banner of Death Row Pictures, which is a part of its overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.
The production team includes Brian Grazer from Imagine Entertainment, Snoop Dogg himself, and Sara Ramaker, President of Death Row Pictures.
The film will also include music from Snoop Dogg's extensive catalogue.
Casting news
Cast and comparison with other successful musical biopics
Jonathan Daviss, known for his role in Outer Banks, has been cast as the lead in the film.
This biopic is part of Universal's trend of successful musical biopics such as Straight Outta Compton and Eminem's autobiographical film 8 Mile.
These films have reportedly grossed $201.6 million worldwide and $242.8 million worldwide, respectively.