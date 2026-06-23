Snyder praises 'Baby Do Die Do' trailer, Saleem siblings debut
Entertainment
Hollywood director Zack Snyder is seriously impressed by the trailer for Baby Do Die Do, calling it "ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted."
He also shared fond memories of working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead and praised her strong presence in this new project.
The film is the first production from Saleem Siblings, co-founded by Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem.
Samant directs 'Baby Do Die Do'
Directed by Nachiket Samant, the movie centers on Baby, a deaf and mute assassin with a mysterious past. The cast features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, and Rachit Singh.
The trailer dropped on June 22 and has already earned global buzz (Farah Khan even called it "international acclaim").
Mark your calendar: it hits theaters July 3.