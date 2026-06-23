Snyder praises 'Baby Do Die Do' trailer, Saleem siblings debut Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Hollywood director Zack Snyder is seriously impressed by the trailer for Baby Do Die Do, calling it "ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted."

He also shared fond memories of working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead and praised her strong presence in this new project.

The film is the first production from Saleem Siblings, co-founded by Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem.