Sobhan's 'Raakaasa' leads over Sharwanand's 'Biker' with ₹15.03cr worldwide Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Since dropping on April 3, Sangeeth Sobhan's Raakaasa and Sharwanand's Biker have been going head-to-head at the box office.

Five days in, Raakaasa has pulled ahead with ₹15.03cr worldwide, while Biker trails at ₹13.19cr.

Even though one's a supernatural comedy and the other's all about adrenaline-pumping bike races, both films are drawing in similar crowds, making this face-off pretty fun to watch.