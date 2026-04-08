Sobhan's 'Raakaasa' leads over Sharwanand's 'Biker' with ₹15.03cr worldwide
Since dropping on April 3, Sangeeth Sobhan's Raakaasa and Sharwanand's Biker have been going head-to-head at the box office.
Five days in, Raakaasa has pulled ahead with ₹15.03cr worldwide, while Biker trails at ₹13.19cr.
Even though one's a supernatural comedy and the other's all about adrenaline-pumping bike races, both films are drawing in similar crowds, making this face-off pretty fun to watch.
Day 5: 'Raakaasa' ₹1.06cr 'Biker' ₹0.94cr
On day five alone, Raakaasa brought in ₹1.06cr from 1,466 shows across India (totaling ₹11.73cr here), plus another ₹3.30cr overseas.
Meanwhile, Biker, directed by Abhilash Reddy, scored ₹0.94cr from 1,689 Indian shows (₹10.99cr total domestic) and added ₹2.20cr internationally for its global tally of ₹13.19cr.
Looks like viewers are loving both genres, but right now, Raakaasa is leading the race!