'The Social Reckoning' trailer: Jeremy Strong plays Zuckerberg with charisma 

The Social Reckoning takes place nearly 20 years after Zuckerberg created Facebook . The story follows young engineer Frances Haugen (Madison) who teams up with WSJ reporter Jeff Horwitz (White) to expose the company's secrets. In the trailer, Haugen reveals that Facebook's leadership was aware of the platform's negative impact on teenagers and its role in spreading misinformation that led to political violence. Strong plays Zuckerberg, while Burr portrays a top advisor who holds him accountable for spreading harmful information.

Director's perspective

Sorkin on why he made the film

Strong is debuting the tech billionaire with a "clipped reddish haircut and subtle accent." Sorkin, who is also producing the film with Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser, spoke about his vision for The Social Reckoning. He said at CinemaCon, "There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more." The film will be released on October 9 and is already being hailed as an awards contender.