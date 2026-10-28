Soderbergh helps direct 'The Batman Part II' Reeves steps away
Entertainment
Big update for Batman fans: Steven Soderbergh is helping direct The Batman Part II while Matt Reeves steps away for a family commitment.
Robert Pattinson, who returns as Batman, called Soderbergh's help "selfless" and said it's keeping the film moving smoothly through its final stages.
'The Batman Part II' delayed 2028
The sequel's release has been delayed again, now set for February 2028 instead of October 2, 2026, then October 1, 2027, but filming is underway.
Alongside Pattinson, the movie features Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, and Sebastian Stan.
Warner Bros. and DC Studios confirmed Soderbergh's involvement and shared that Reeves remains committed to finishing the project once he returns.