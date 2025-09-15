Sofia Vergara reveals why she missed Emmys 2025
Sofia Vergara let fans know on social media that she missed the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, because of a sudden and severe eye allergy that needed emergency care right before she was supposed to leave.
Akerman and Snow filled in for her
Vergara was set to present Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Peacock Theater in LA.
Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow filled in for her, handing Stephen Graham the award for Netflix's Adolescence—which ended up winning six Emmys, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.
Other big winners of the night
Adolescence star Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy at just 15.
The Pitt took home Outstanding Drama Series, while Seth Rogen's The Studio led with 13 wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series.