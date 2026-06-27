Sohail Khan reveals why he chose 'Alliance' over other shows

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'You never know what can happen next'

Khan said, "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show." "What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks - it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations." "I enjoy taking on challenges, and this felt like the right one." "I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because honestly, you never know what can happen next."