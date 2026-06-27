Sohail Khan reveals why he chose 'Alliance' over other shows
What's the story
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan is set to join the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities who must navigate a competitive environment while living together. In an interview with Variety India, Khan shared his excitement about joining the show and explained why he chose this unconventional reality series.
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'You never know what can happen next'
Khan said, "When Alliance came my way, I was genuinely curious because it's not your usual reality show." "What drew me to it was that it's not just about winning tasks - it's about people, trust, and constantly adapting to situations." "I enjoy taking on challenges, and this felt like the right one." "I'm excited to meet everyone and see how the game unfolds because honestly, you never know what can happen next."
Game strategy
'Equations can change overnight...'
Khan further added, "I come from a family where loyalty isn't just a word, it's a way of life." "But I also understand that in a game like Alliance, the rules are different." "Equations can change overnight, and trust has to be earned every single day." "I'll trust my instincts, stay true to who I am, and play my game. The rest? Time will tell."
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Other contestants in the show
The show already has a star-studded lineup, including Ravi Kishan, Daisy Shah, Arslan Goni, Kushal Tandon, and Zaid Darbar, among others. Produced by Talpa Studios and Banijay Asia, Alliance is the Indian adaptation of a Dutch reality show of the same name. Contestants enter the competition in pairs and battle it out over six weeks across 42 episodes, with new episodes streaming daily at noon on Prime Video.