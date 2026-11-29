Sohal defends 'Maatrubhumi' songs 'Teri Sexy Beauty' and 'Madirapan'
Heera Sohal, actor in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is addressing criticism over the movie's songs "Teri Sexy Beauty" and "Madirapan."
While some feel these tracks don't fit a war drama, Sohal says the film is more than just battles: it weaves together romance, family moments, and humor to show different sides of life.
Sohal praises Khan on set vibe
Sohal shared that these songs are important for telling Maatrubhumi's layered story.
"This is not just a war drama; it has romance, family scenarios, and humor," she explained.
She also praised co-star Salman Khan for his down-to-earth vibe on set and said she enjoyed exploring so many emotions in one project.
The cast also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Anoop Bikram Shahi, and Prashant Tamang.