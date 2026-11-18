Sohal joins Khan in 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'
Heera Sohal, best known for her breakout in Yo Yo Honey Singh's "Millionaire," is set to appear alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring a cast that includes Chitrangada Singh and Prashant Tamang, recently, a photo of Sohal and Khan surfaced online.
Sohal from Miss Punjab to Bollywood
Starting out as Miss Punjab 2017, Sohal moved from modeling to Punjabi music videos before landing her big break with "Millionaire."
She's also appeared in another Honey Singh video ("6 a.m.") and the web series Inspector Avinash Season 2.
With Maatrubhumi, she's making a major leap into mainstream Bollywood, proving you can go from regional fame to sharing screens with superstars.
For those curious about rumors with Honey Singh, he clarified in September 2024 they're just friends.