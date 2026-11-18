Starting out as Miss Punjab 2017, Sohal moved from modeling to Punjabi music videos before landing her big break with "Millionaire."

She's also appeared in another Honey Singh video ("6 a.m.") and the web series Inspector Avinash Season 2.

With Maatrubhumi, she's making a major leap into mainstream Bollywood, proving you can go from regional fame to sharing screens with superstars.

For those curious about rumors with Honey Singh, he clarified in September 2024 they're just friends.