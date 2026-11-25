Unlike his father, who became a household name through PBS's Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (1968-2001), Rogers chose to lead a more private life.

Despite this, he and his brother James spent much of their childhood on the set of their father's show.

Fred's biography, The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, revealed that Rogers and James grew marijuana in their parents' basement, which was later destroyed by Fred after Joanne discovered it.