Mister Rogers's son John dies at 65
What's the story
John Rogers, the youngest son of beloved television personality Fred Rogers, aka Mister Rogers, has reportedly died at 65. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Rogers family to TMZ on Tuesday (local time). Born in Pittsburgh in 1961, Rogers was the second child of Fred and his wife Joanne.
Private life
Rogers's life away from the spotlight
Unlike his father, who became a household name through PBS's Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (1968-2001), Rogers chose to lead a more private life.
Despite this, he and his brother James spent much of their childhood on the set of their father's show.
Fred's biography, The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, revealed that Rogers and James grew marijuana in their parents' basement, which was later destroyed by Fred after Joanne discovered it.
Legal issues
His legal troubles and public appearances
Rogers was arrested in the early 2000s on an aggravated battery charge, but later accepted a plea deal on a lesser count.
Despite his legal troubles, he has occasionally appeared in public to honor his father's legacy.
Last year, he accepted a star on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame on his late father's behalf.
Legacy
'Dad is truly still in my heart'
While accepting the star, Rogers said, "What an honor this is, firstly for my dad...he's probably looking at us from above."
"Dad is truly still in my heart; it's been hard to believe he's gone since 2003, but his memory and his work live on beyond belief, and Pittsburgh sort of reminds me of him."
Meanwhile, Rogers is survived by his brother James.