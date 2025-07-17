Next Article
'Son of Sardaar 2' teaser out, watch 'The PoPo' song
The teaser for Son of Sardaar 2 just dropped, bringing Ajay Devgn back as the iconic sardaar.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it's full of energetic stunts and lighthearted comedy, with Devgn sharing the song video for "The PoPo Song" on Instagram and confirming the movie hits theaters July 25.
More fun and action await in Devgn's sardaar avatar
A teaser released earlier set the vibe with Scotland as the backdrop and even threw in a stunt nodding to Devgn's debut film.
Plus, songs like "The PoPo" and "Pehla Tu Duja Tu" are already out.
As a sequel to the 2012 hit, this one promises more action and laughs for fans looking for some fun at the movies.