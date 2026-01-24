Sona Mohapatra disagrees with AR Rahman's "communal" claims
Singer Sona Mohapatra has pushed back on AR Rahman's statement about losing work in Bollywood due to a "communal environment," saying, "The facts simply don't support AR Rahman's communal assertion."
Still, she called Rahman a top pick for big projects and praised his recent work.
What's the story?
Rahman had mentioned feeling sidelined in Hindi cinema over the last eight years because of a shift in the industry's atmosphere.
After some buzz, he issued a clarification, saying, "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honor and serve through music."
Mohapatra pointed out that Rahman is still chosen for major films like Chhaava and Ramayana, showing his strong presence.
Mohapatra's history of calling out industry issues
Sona isn't new to speaking up—she's previously called out Anu Malik (who left Indian Idol after her public demand), making her known for standing her ground on tough topics.