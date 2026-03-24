Sonakshi Sinha gets interim relief in deepfake case
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha just got interim relief from the Delhi High Court after her name and image were used without permission by AI chatbot platforms (some of which were U.S.-based) and online shops.
The court said she has every right to protect her name, likeness, and personality: no one else can use them without her say-so.
How did the case unfold?
Sonakshi found out that AI platforms and e-commerce sites were using her identity for commercial gain, including through deepfakes and fake endorsements.
Justice Jyoti Singh quickly stepped in, ordering these platforms to stop using her persona and to take down any related links within 36 hours.
Court's take on the matter
The court pointed out that fake or obscene AI-generated content could seriously damage someone's reputation.
This case is a big deal because it sets an example for protecting celebrities' rights in today's digital world.
Other celebrities who have received similar protection
Yep, Delhi High Court has protected other celebrities too, like Ramdev, Jubin Nautiyal, Pawan Kalyan, Sunil Gavaskar, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more when their identities were misused online.