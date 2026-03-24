Sonakshi Sinha gets interim relief in deepfake case Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha just got interim relief from the Delhi High Court after her name and image were used without permission by AI chatbot platforms (some of which were U.S.-based) and online shops.

The court said she has every right to protect her name, likeness, and personality: no one else can use them without her say-so.