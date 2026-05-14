'Difficult to speak': Sonakshi Sinha talks about creative freedom

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about the challenges of being a creative person in today's world. In an interview with PTI, she said it is "difficult to speak the whole and entire truth" these days as artists have become more careful about their choice of subjects. "We live in slightly difficult times as creative people, we don't have that freedom anymore," she added.

Industry changes On changes in industry over the years Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, also reflected on her 15-year journey in the industry. She said things have changed since she started, mainly due to social media's rise. "It's gotten tougher, I feel, because there was not that much exposure. There was social media, now it has become huge," she said. "So, I feel I came at a slightly nicer time and things just started going down from there."

Personal evolution 'I was literally a baby when I started working...' Sinha said her experience in the industry has helped her make better choices and changed her as a person. "As an actor and as a person, you grow up, so a lot of changes come to you organically while you're working." "I was literally a baby when I started working...I feel I'm a much different person than I was then," she said. She also admitted that some projects have left her with "nightmares" but she would never disown them.

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