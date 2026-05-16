Sonakshi Sinha gets candid about being burned out
What's the story
Sonakshi Sinha recently reflected on the demanding pace of the first decade of her career. She revealed that she spent most of her 20s constantly juggling one project after another with barely any time to pause or recharge. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor candidly shared how the relentless workload eventually began affecting her overall well-being.
Work-life balance
'I would not take time off for myself...'
Sinha, who made her debut with Dabangg, said she was just 22 when she started working in the industry. "My entire 20s went into work. I felt like I was burning out, doing more than I should be." "I would not take time off for myself or breaks in between two films. I would go from one set to another. I did double shifts at one point in time."
Career shift
'That's when I started making certain changes...'
Sinha realized a turning point came when she entered her 30s. "There came a point when I said, 'I need to make time for myself. That will help me improve as an actor as well as a person.'" "That's when I started making certain changes in my life." She added, "You learn...you reach a point where you realize there is more to life than just work." Sinha will soon be seen in Prime Video's courtroom drama, System.