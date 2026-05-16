Sonakshi Sinha gets candid about being burned out

Work-life balance

'I would not take time off for myself...'

Sinha, who made her debut with Dabangg, said she was just 22 when she started working in the industry. "My entire 20s went into work. I felt like I was burning out, doing more than I should be." "I would not take time off for myself or breaks in between two films. I would go from one set to another. I did double shifts at one point in time."