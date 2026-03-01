Actor Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai, seeks PM Modi's help

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan (Jannat) is currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East . The situation has led to flight cancelations and airspace closures, leaving many travelers stuck. In a social media post , she appealed for assistance from the Indian government, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs. "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis," she wrote.

Request details 'I would be deeply grateful for any assistance' Chauhan further wrote, "Flights have been canceled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely." She also tagged the Indian Embassy in the UAE, requesting help amid uncertainty about flight schedules and regional safety. "I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return," she added.

Government's silence No official response from the Indian government yet As of now, there has been no official response from the Indian government or the embassy regarding Chauhan's appeal. Airlines are closely monitoring developments and adjusting operations accordingly. The US-Iran conflict has escalated tensions in the Middle East, affecting air travel and safety in the region. Chauhan is not alone, as many others are also stranded in Dubai due to these unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement