Sonali Bendre reveals fitness routine, fasts 18-20 hours daily
What's the story
Actor Sonali Bendre, who recently starred in the series Raakh, has opened up about her diet and fitness routine. In an interview with Mashable India, she revealed that she practices intermittent fasting for 18-20 hours daily and eats only one-and-a-half meals a day. "I do 18-20 hours of fasting," Bendre (51) said. She also shared that sometimes she has two meals a day, but most of the time, she eats only one-and-a-half meals a day.
Dietary preferences
She doesn't completely restrict her diet
Bendre also spoke about her dietary preferences, stating that she doesn't restrict herself completely.
She said that while she eats almost everything, she avoids white sugar and tries to choose natural sugar as much as possible.
When asked about her favorite dish, the actor revealed a fondness for mutton vade with rassa.
Cancer battle
'I was scared initially, but...'
Bendre was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic cancer in 2018, which had spread to her brain.
During the interview, she admitted she was scared initially but soon faced her fear and stayed consistent throughout her treatment.
"Thodi der ka emotion hai [You feel scared for a short while]," she said.
She added that there is no benefit to being scared because one can end up ruining whatever time they have.
Family support
Husband Goldie Behl's role during her illness
Bendre also spoke about the role of her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, during her illness. She revealed that he took charge immediately after her diagnosis and flew her to New York for treatment.
"I can only thank him for it and nothing else," she said.
Since then, Bendre has been an advocate for early detection and awareness about the disease.
Meanwhile, her recent projects include the series Raakh and the film Be Happy (cameo).